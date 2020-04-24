RIDGWAY — An inmate in the Elk County Jail who reportedly threatened harm to a judge will face formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 1.
Christopher Michael Miller, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment by lewd or threatening language, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin ‘s office April 6.
MIller’s preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday at Martin’s office, and has now been transferred to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
The threat, reportedly made by Miller Jan. 27, was against Judge Martin and was reported to the Elk County District Attorney’s Office Jan. 30 by a corrections officer at the jail, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer reported that Miller was expressing anger toward Judge Martin and that he was being detained in prison, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He questioned Miller, asking him if he thought it was “a good idea” to express that anger. Miller then threatened physical harm to Judge Martin, according to the affidavit of probable cause, allegedly saying he would “blow his head off.”
Miller is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.