PLUMVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C and Troop A Fire Marshal Units have been investigating the cause of numerous fires centered around the Plumville area of Indiana County.
The investigation began on Aug. 9, 2018, after a fire destroyed a house and garage on Alabran Road in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Eleven fires classified as “arson” or undetermined pending investigation” have occurred within the region since August 2018. The most recent fire occurred on Sept. 15, 2019, Saint Clair Road in White Township, Indiana County.
An investigation team consisting of the PA State Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) continue to investigate these incidents and related events.
A $10,000 reward ($8,000 from ATF and $2,000 from PA Crime Stoppers) was offered in June for information about the fires and individuals involved.
An attempted arson occurred on July 28 at 9864 Five Points Road. A barn fire occurred on Sept. 15 at 1201 Saint Clair Road. These incidents occurred after the reward was offered but are now included under the reward parameters.
On Sept. 24, Nicholas Leone, 22, Creekside, and Dylan Dalessio, 19, Plumville, were arrested and charged with arson and related charges for allegedly intentionally burning an Amish furniture store, located at 2130 Stephenson Road in West Mahoning Township, on Jan. 25.
The store was owned by Roman Blyer, 26, Smicksburg.
Both Leone and Dalessio were members of the Plumville Volunteer Fire Co. at the time of the incident.
Leone has since quit the Plumville Fire Co. and made application to the Creekside Volunteer Fire Co.
Both Leone and Dalessio are incarcerated in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bond.
Additional charges pertaining to additional arson incidents are expected.
The investigation is ongoing. The Plumville VFD is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to these fires or other related criminal acts is asked to call the police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136 or the PA State Police in Indiana at 724-357=1960.
Troy Kromer, 52, Punxsutawney, was charged on Sept. 12 for three separate arson cases in North Mahoning Township. These incidents are separate and unrelated to the investigations pertaining to the aforementioned reward.