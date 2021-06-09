DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA) and Downtown DuBois Inc. are sponsoring “Art In The Windows” this month through Saturday, June 26.
“Come and support the many local businesses, including stores, salons and restaurants, and see what local artists are painting, from landscapes, still lifes, abstracts, mosaics, collages, and photography,” said Grace Bergin of DACOTA.
Some of the artists who are exhibiting their works include: Sherry Adams, Marianne Fyda, Merica Pallone, Nina Turkin, Scott Gulvas, Harlan Beagle, Anju Jolli, Steve Hindman, Sally Jones, Pat McDaniel, Lillian Smith, Caitlin Newcamp, Vivian Forrest, Karolann Hoelztle and Bergin. Photographers are Nathaniel Baker, Jason Senior and digital photographer Carolyn Schiffhauer.
The public is invited to peruse the streets along Brady Street and West Long Avenue at their leisure and enjoy discovering the talent of local artists, said Bergin.