BROOKVILLE — An upcoming Brookville art show will showcase the work of Reynoldsville students of all trades.
Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) art show will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 at CREATE Brookville.
CREATE Brookville on Main Street was founded in 2011, according to its website. It is intended to be a place where artists and creative people can gather and showcase themselves to the community.
“Since our inception, we have created a space where we highlight the talents of the people in and around our community,” it says. “We have brought people together to learn and share their interests and passions.”
Some of CREATE’s ongoing projects in Jefferson County include the “Brookville is beautiful project,” which includes their spreading the word about local organizations for community members to enjoy. The Shop Local Campaign encourages spending money locally, and the Brookville Area Recycling Program is a CREATE project.
JT mathematics and art instructor Angela Dragich said about 60 entries will be on display at the Brookville art show, with 46 students participating so far. She will accept entries through today.
The acrylic painting by the art students and “Olaf” creation by building trades students from the JT Christmas dinner will be on display, Dragich said. The show is a joint effort involving several JT students — not just the ones involved in art.
“I opened up the art show to the whole school in December for students I might not have in class that wanted to display their work,” she said. “Students are allowed to enter up to three pieces of artwork each.”
She encourages students who participate in other art shows, such as the Veteran’s Day contest, to participate in the others as well.
“CREATE lets students have the opportunity to sell their artwork as well,” she said.
JT culinary students prepare refreshments for the reception, and a computer technology student designs the poster shared across Facebook to advertise the event, Dragich says.
For more information, visit www.createbrookville.net or the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.