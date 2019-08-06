ST. MARYS — An “upcycled art installation” brought a community of all ages together at the Elk County Recycling Center Friday.
Using pieces of plywood and recycled materials, participants contributed to a large tree mural, now placed in the ECRC on Washington Street, under the instruction of Ohio artist Bryan Moss.
Recycling is something new for artist Moss, he said, but he enjoys trying new things everywhere he goes. His girlfriend’s parents grew up in Ridgway, and her mother, Bekki Titchner, runs the ECRC.
Participants pick the color of paint they want to use, Moss said, and have the choice to draw a symbol or write a statement on the “branches.”
“Each branch symbolizes a part of the community,” he said.
Children were seen enjoying the different colors of paint and using bubble wrap as superhero capes.
Moss also made the upcycled mural already located in the center two years ago.
Titchner also gave tours of the center that day, educating participants on the recycling process.
“It’s a great way to show art can be created from recyclable materials,” she said.
The art installation is a great way to expose youth to both art and recycling, too, Titcher adds.
“Young people seem to be keener to the installation than adults,” she said. “They ask questions about it and they pick out the individual items used to create the pieces.”
Any time the public can visit the ECRC, Titchner said, it’s a benefit for everyone involved.
“The art is a conversation starter, and it feels perfectly at home here, where we are the first stop in recycling items into new materials,” she said. “It’s interesting to watch everyone help create. Everyone sees art differently — that’s what makes it so glorious.”