ST. MARYS — Ashley Denio of St. Marys says her love for the arts developed at a very young age. Today, it’s something she proudly passes on through area classes.
In elementary school, Denio’s parents enrolled her in Saturday morning art lessons with longtime Elk County Catholic School art teacher Pete Winklbauer, under whom she studied for the majority of her youth. Denio graduated with a fine arts degree and a concentration in painting and printmaking from Alfred University in New York in 2011.
Ashley Denio Studios offers custom-picture framing, graphic design, statue restoration, decorative signs, murals and custom work.
Once Denio began offering “paint-and-sip” sessions in 2013, it didn’t take long for the popularity of the classes to spread. She now regularly teaches in Elk County and surrounding areas.
Classes are great for occasions, Denio says, and also a nice way to showcase local wineries, distilleries, restaurants, parks and other locations.
Denio’s cousin and St. Marys Area Middle School student Olivia Young loves art and assisting Denio with some of her classes. It has been a nice bonding experience for the two of them, Denio said.
Denio is there for each participant through the painting process, step by step, she says, making it less intimidating for firsttimers.
“I think it’s unique that I can be teaching the exact same steps to a group, and at the end of the class, the results are always so different from one person to the next,” she said. “It’s neat to see how each person mixes colors, makes marks or brush strokes, and chooses to arrange their composition or pieces.”
Denio also recently painted the St. Marys Rotary Club flag in the newly-remodeled Clubhouse at Memorial Park.
One of her favorite pieces is the mural at St. Boniface Catholic Church in the choir loft, Denio said, her largest-scale painting. The mural required Denio to work high on a scaffold and deal with solvents and fumes.
“It will be fun to take my kids or grandkids there one day and show them the mural I painted when I was 29,” she said. “It was definitely a huge undertaking, but an even bigger honor.”