PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ATA Travel Service is a major resource to the senior citizens in Pennsylvania, and the new Punxsutawney Senior Center showcases this well.
Mary Koch, the division manager for Clearfield, Jefferson, and Clarion counties attended the grand opening of the Punxsutawney Senior Center. She played a major part in the center being moved into the empty room in the ATA building in Punxsutawney.
This room had been empty for about a year when the Executive Director for the Area Agency on Aging, Molly McNutt, reached out to Koch about moving the senior center here. Koch loved the idea, and immediately began working to have the space ready for the Senior Center.
The ATA building at 222 North Findley Street is a terminal to provide travelers a space to sit down, use the restroom, and get in out of the weather while waiting for a vehicle. Now, the building also holds the Senior Center, which puts the center at one of the main stops on the one-hour fixed route around Punxsutawney. The ATA service and senior centers are both major resources to senior citizens for socialization.
“It’s (ATA service) a lifeline to a lot of people to get them out, especially to the centers,” Koch said.
She went on to say ATA might be their transportation to their major social event for the week. They also help get seniors to any and all medical appointments, which is covered for seniors by the Area Agency on Aging, so these rides are free.
Seniors can register with ATA, and call 24 hours ahead of time for a ride, and have a free ride to any medical appointments.
“So much of what we do is keeping senior citizens mobile… It’s not just for senior citizens, but the seniors are a big part of my heart,” Koch said.
They have about 40 vehicles that operate out of the main office for Clearfield and Jefferson counties, which is in DuBois. Koch was able to recall some riders who benefit from the ATA. There are a pair of ladies in their 90s who travel to the YMCA every day, and a woman in her 90s from Reynoldsville who rides to the senior center every day.
“We are blessed to have a fantastic group of drivers. They understand the importance of what they do for these people,” Koch said.
The ATA Service offered is a great benefit to the senior citizens, and now those in the Punxsutawney area will be right in one of their buildings when they visit the Senior Center as well.