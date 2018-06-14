DuBOIS — Construction is under way at the Atlas Pressed Metals powdered metal components manufacturing plant, 125 Tom Mix Drive.
The 45,000-square-foot addition will bring the facility to 100,000 square feet.
The new addition fronts Beaver Drive and is adjacent to the most recent addition, approximately 8,500 square feet that was built in 2015, according to Atlas Pressed Metals President Jude Pfingstler.
As with the recent addition, the new addition will also have a 20-foot under beam clearance, allowing for installation of larger tonnage presses.
Hallstrom Construction of DuBois was selected to build the project, which is Phase I of a multi-phase capital investment into the property to address the current growth strategy at Atlas, Pfingstler said.
Future phases will go on to bring in the equipment and staffing for the added space, which is all being driven by current and projected business in the appliance, automotive, lawn and garden, recreational vehicle, industrial equipment and electric motors markets, he said.
“New equipment for the addition will enable Atlas to grow our capacity in multi-level and higher tonnage equipment,” Pfingstler said. Equipment tonnage is a reference to the press equipment used to manufacture powdered metal components, and the higher the tonnage of press the larger the parts that can be manufactured, Pfingstler said. Multi-level presses reflect the equipment’s ability to manufacture more complex componentry.
The project is on schedule and slated to be completed in October.
Meanwhile, to support the addition of necessary engineering and accounting staff, the sales and marketing staff has moved their offices across the street to 105 Beaver Drive. Six employees have relocated from the plant to the professional office.
As Atlas continues to grow, applications are currently being accepted for skilled labor. Apply in person at the plant or email hr@atlaspressed.com.
For more information, please contact Business Development Manager Erin Heath at 814-433-2511, extension 156.
