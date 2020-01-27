DuBOIS — Atlas Pressed Metals President Jude Pfingstler told those at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Bash that he was “honored” to accept the 2019 Community Cup Award on behalf of the company.
The Community Cup is given to a business, civic group, or non-profit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
“It’s absolutely a privilege to be a part of Atlas Pressed Metals, to work with such a great team of people who are dedicated to our company but also the community,” said Pfingstler. “They really are a special group. Unfortunately, my brother, Dick Pfingstler, who was our leader for the last 40 years is out of town this evening, but I really wish he could have been here ... to see the pride in his face, the recognition from the community that he absolutely loves and wants to see and help.”
Pfingstler said his father and grandfather purchased Atlas in 1980.
“Prior to that, my dad had a developing career at a large firm in Cleveland Ohio,” he said. “As he was moving up the ladder at the firm, he had experienced firsthand some of the negative internal politics that kept some deserving people from progressing within the organization. Those instances motivated him to do something where he could control his own destiny, but also build a company that reflected his own selfless values.”
At the time his family purchased Atlas, Pfingstler said it was “a seed of a company” located in a lumber shed on Hoover Avenue across from Mansell Stadium.
“Over the years, the company fortunately, has been able to survive through all the economic ups and downs,” said Pfingstler. “I’ve said numerous times to my two uncles, Tom and Joe, who have been with Atlas since 1982 and 1984, how awesome, and how much pride they must have to have been there and helped build a company from the beginning ... and see what it has grown to be now. The main goal of the company has never changed. We’d never sought to be the largest company in the industry, but rather, a company that recognizes and values all the stakeholders by providing a good product for our customers, a good living for our employees, and a culture where people can enjoy coming to work, and giving back to the community. Without our customers, our employees, and thriving community, there would be no Atlas Pressed Metals. And that’s a fact.”
Pfingstler thanked those who nominated and voted for Atlas to receive the award, in addition to the employees for everything that they do to make Atlas what it is.