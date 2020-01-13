DuBOIS — Atlas Pressed Metals of DuBois, 2019 Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Community Cup winner, is a manufacturer of powdered metal components.
“We at Atlas Pressed Metals are honored to accept the Community Cup award,” said President Jude Pfingstler. “It is a privilege to give back to our community, of which we have been a member for almost 40 years. Our employees are what make Atlas strong and they unselfishly serve on community boards, coach our kids, and raise funds and awareness for many worthy causes. We are proud and thankful for this recognition.”
The Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or non-profit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
HPM Industries, which does business as Atlas Pressed Metals is a family-owned corporation founded in 1980.
HPM Industries purchased the assets of Atlas, a small manufacturer of powder metal components, operating from a 4,000 square foot converted storage building in the City of DuBois. With limited resources, an unwavering determination and competitive drive, Atlas has become a stable force within the powdered metal community.
Totally, Atlas occupies a 100,000-plus square foot facility within the city’s industrial park and employs 111 people, a number that has doubled in the last six years alone.
Financially, Atlas has supported numerous causes within the community. It has been a supporter of the robotics programs at all schools, including Penn State DuBois.
However, it’s the people of Atlas who are making a difference. Their volunteerism in countless organizations has impacted many and their contributions can be summed up by two words, mentoring and coaching.
The Pfingstler family alone has been dedicated to the area youth. Dick, Joe, Tom and Jude Pfingstler have spent years coaching basketball from little dribblers to the middle school. There are more than a dozen employees who partake in coaching activities ranging from soccer, wrestling, football and basketball.
Atlas’ metallurgical services department has mentored many Penn State DuBois engineers. Atlas created an engineer-in-training program solely to develop green engineers and advance their knowledge of the powdered metal industry.