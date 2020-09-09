DuBOIS — Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, who is running for Pennsylvania Attorney General against Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro, talked about experience, electability and principles with a group of supporters during a campaign stop at the DuBois Diner Tuesday.
Heidelbaugh, a Pittsburgh-area attorney, defended herself regarding a television ad, in which Shapiro calls Heidelbaugh a “hack lawyer.”
“I was raised in Missouri and you’re not allowed to brag about yourself but once somebody calls you a hack, you’re allowed to defend yourself and one of the greatest movies of all time is ‘Lady and the Tramp’ and lady says, ‘Ladies do not start fights but they can finish them.’”
Heidelbaugh said she’s been practicing law for 36 years.
“I don’t think he (Shapiro) would call a man who practiced law for 36 years a hack,” said Heidelbaugh. “I practice law for 54 of 67 counties. I am very familiar with the Courts of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania. I’ve also practiced in federal court in all three businesses. I know what lawyers do. The attorney general is an executive position. It’s not a legislative position. I know how to write legislation. I know how to argue for legislation. An attorney general is not a legislator. You are to enforce the existing law written by our senators or representatives.”
During an interview with the Courier Express, Heidelbaugh said she wants the voters of Pennsylvania to know that she has the experience to be the state’s top lawyer.
“I’ve tried cases. My opponent has never tried a case,” said Heidelbaugh. “He really didn’t practice law. He went straight from law school to state representative. He didn’t finish that. Then he went to commissioner. Didn’t finish that. He wants to run for a second term of AG. He’s not going to finish that. I’ll stay. I know the law.”
Heidelbaugh’s reference to Shapiro not finishing is because it is widely known that Shapiro’s ambition is to run for governor in 2022, which would be in the middle of his second term if he wins reelection on Nov. 3.
Heidelbaugh said Shapiro has criminalized behavior that was regulatory before. As an example, she referred to the Bureau of Labor and Industry.
“Let’s say you don’t pay your employees correctly, and somebody turns you in as a business. The Bureau of Labor and Industry will come in, it’s very unpleasant. They will investigate you. They will pull all your paperwork. They will fine you, you will get in trouble, very uncomfortable situation. He’s taken that and criminalized it,” she said.
There are a lot of people in jail already, said Heidelbaugh, noting that in the United States, one in 10 people are in jail.
“I’m not really sure we should be adding to the criminal justice system. He’s not going after the people in Philadelphia who commit crimes with illegal guns, he won’t do that. He’s not talking about the looting or the rioting, but he wants to put people in jail who make regulatory mistakes,” said Heidelbaugh.
Heidelbaugh said she wants to be tough on crime if elected as the attorney general.
“There’s an enormous amount of drugs in Pennsylvania communities, we need to work with the district attorney to do that,” she said. “And if a business is a bad business, they’re defrauding consumers, they’re doing the wrong thing, I’m going to go after them tough. But I want to go after the bad actors. I don’t want to go after headlines, which is what he (Shapiro) does.”
As a statewide candidate, Heidelbaugh said she hears from people that they don’t come to rural areas such as Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties because it’s rural.
“That always hurts my heart when I hear that,” Heidelbaugh said. “I have to be quite honest with you and say, why would anyone not want to be here? It’s absolutely beautiful. We came from Pittsburgh. We saw the beautiful fog against the rolling hills if you follow the river up. So, if I’m so lucky to be elected attorney general, believe me, I will be here many many times because it’s absolutely beautiful. You people have the warmest hearts. So, I appreciate that.”