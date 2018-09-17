REYNOLDSVILLE — Each year, ATV riders gather in Reynoldsville to get dirty and donate to life-saving research efforts.
The Ride for Research ATV Rally will be held at Rathmel Run Hunting Preserve, located at 2288 Wayne Road, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m., with about 20 miles of trails for participants. The fee is $25 per ATV, $5 for additional riders, and primitive camping, raffles, concessions and a mud pit will also be available.
Co-Chair of the event JoDee Mulhollan, who is also a nurse at Penn Highlands DuBois, said the event was started in 2005 when a family friend passed away from cancer. The ride continued on as a family effort and community-wide event over the years. She and her parents, Dennis and Sue Day, are co-chairs of the ride.
The Rally proceeds are donated to a form of medical research, such as the American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Will’s Eye Hospital and foundations for lung and ovarian cancer, Alzheimer’s and others, Mulhollan said.
“This is a way for our family to give back in memory of and in honor of family and friends,” she said. “Each year, we are able to donate at least $10,000 or more to the organizations we choose.”
Heart disease is the number one cause of death, with 610,000 people in the United States dying each year, according to the Center of Disease Control, and an estimated 735,000 people suffer a heart attack each year.
“With these astonishing numbers, medical research continues in an attempt to prevent heart disease and preserve heart function,” Mulhollan said. “Because heart disease has claimed so many lives, with our loved ones included, our focus for this year is heart disease research.”
This year’s proceeds will go to the American Heart Association, which is dedicated to research that improves outcomes of patients with heart disease, she said. This allows more people struggling with these medical conditions to survive.
At their biggest event, they had 350 riders, Mulhollan said. Each year, they strive to have that number or more.
“Because our area is so rural, an ATV ride is a fundraiser that we thought many people would enjoy,” she said. “Our trail is about 16 miles long, and the ride gives people in our area an opportunity to go out and enjoy the beauty of the wilderness.”
For more information, contact Mulhollan at 814-590-9802 or email jmulhollan@phhealthcare.org.
