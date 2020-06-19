RIDGWAY — A proposed ATV trail in Ridgway Borough and Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley’s monthly report were both topics of this week’s council meeting.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said he was approached by the Elk County Riders group about connecting Ridgway Borough to ATV trails. The borough requested there be a feasibility study done first — an assessment of the practicality or relevance of a project.
“The borough is eager to review the information that will be included in the feasibility study,” McCurdy wrote to the organization. “We intend to use it to make fully-informed decisions about connecting Ridgway to the ATV trail network. Until the study is completed, disseminated and vetted through a thorough public process, however, it is premature for the borough to propose any routes to or through our community.”
The proposed ATV trail connection to the borough would need to avoid residential neighborhoods, borough and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) streets, McCurdy noted, and shouldn’t interfere with the Ridgway Mills riverfront property.
Burning ordinanceHandley would like to remind residents about “burning in the borough,” ordinance 395, something he has received many complaints about. Residents are to burn only wood, not trash or anything that produces a lot of smoke, he said, since the weather is nicer and people have their windows open. Exceptions include construction fire pots and charcoal grills.
Dog leash reminder
Residents are also reminded that dogs who are outside or walking should be on a leash, in compliance with the ordinance. Owners should also be cleaning up after them.
Tax breaksHe also said this is a great time for those who want to invest in Ridgway Borough, since the LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance) ordinance can offer “big tax breaks” for investors.
Ridgway MillsHandley recommended a committee meeting be held focusing on the “Ridgway Mills” property — 28 acres of riverfront property the borough recently acquired. MacDonald noted Council members saw this property and they are excited about its potential.