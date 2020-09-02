KERSEY — Ridgway Animal Haven, an organization founded to help animals in need that is coming to fruition, held its “Auction for Pups” fundraiser at St. Boniface School in Kersey Sunday.
The auction followed COVID-19 guidelines, said RAH Founder Karen Cappiello, with mandatory masks and social distancing. The menu included hotdogs, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The auction featured about 103 items.
“It was a fantastic turn out,” she said. “Not bad for a few-hour event.”
The initiative raised $2,400, Cappiello noted.
The RAH building, which will be used to take in dogs and cats in need of a home on Boot Jack Hill, is a project that has been underway for two years, she said. Its construction was finished in mid June.
“We’ve had so many people coming out to donate their time and work on the building,” Cappiello said.
The building now has electric, framing going up for the walls and plumbing going in this week, she said.
Boy Scout Troop 93’s Dylan Metlika is also doing a “life project,” she said, which includes taking on putting up the walls for the dog pens.
“We should have a grand opening by winter,” Cappiello said.
RAH is also aiming to raise funds for an “animal transport truck,” she noted.
“We have some funding, but still need about $10,000,” Cappiello said.
For more information, call 814-389-7080 or see Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.