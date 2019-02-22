Foreclosure proceedings will not impact businesses or customers at the DuBois Mall, according to the mall’s management company.
According to a legal advertisement published in the Courier Express, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania has provided notice of a receivership sale for the mall.
The mall’s management company, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., or JLL, a commercial real estate firm that took over Jan. 18, 2018, will conduct a public sale at 11 a.m. on March 20 at the DuBois Mall, 690 Shaffer Road, Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The DuBois Mall was previously owned by a group with multiple investors. According to the legal document, the defendants are Gemini DuBois Mall H, LLC.
In February 2018, JLL was appointed by the court as the receiver of DuBois Mall. JLL is also serving as the leasing agent and manager of the mall.
The approximate amount due the plaintiff on the execution as of June 11, 2018, is $33,505,543.39, with continuing interest and costs thereafter, the document states.
“DuBois Mall has been an important part of the community since its opening in 1972,” said Jones Lang LaSalle Retail Senior General Manager Daymon Ward Thursday. “The most important thing for you to know is that the legal proceedings that are occurring will have no impact on the shoppers or retailers operating at DuBois Mall. The upcoming auction sale is just part of the legal process.”
“It’s important for everyone in the community to know that DuBois Mall is open and ready for business as usual,” said Ward. “We do not expect any operational interruptions to the mall.”
Ward said in his statement that the local economy is supported by shoppers buying from retailers and businesses in the DuBois community.
“We encourage everyone to continue to shop local and visit www.duboismall.pa.com for the latest events and offers here at the local mall,” he said.
