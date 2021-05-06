FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport had its annual Part 139 inspection through the Federal Aviation Administration in late April, according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
“In order to have a commercial airline service, you have to have certain safety standards,” said Shaffer at the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority’s last meeting. “And on an annual basis, there’s an inspector that comes in out of New York City and inspects the airport on all of the things that we talk about ... our employees, our driver training, our fuel training, our fire training, our wildlife management. All those things, along with all the inspections we do on a daily basis, our fuel pumps and our fuel burners, this inspector comes in and looks at all our records, and then he goes out and looks at all of that. And we had him here for two days.”
A month before the inspection, administrative assistant Bonnie Sylvester put great effort into pulling all of that information together, said Shaffer, to make sure it was complete and correct.
“But we continue to provide those good services and first-class services, and during this inspection, the inspector was very pleased,” said Shaffer.
Although the airport has not received a final report yet, Shaffer said he would be surprised if there was anything negative found during the inspection.
“Other than perhaps a recommendation that, as safety goes, one of the things he looks at is our pavement,” said Shaffer. “And, our pavement surface on the runway is becoming deteriorated. There’s a scale that it’s rated on, and it’s called a PCI scale. And ours was last done in 2016 by PennDOT, and it was a 71. And at 70, you start looking at, ‘What’s the plan for doing something?’ So I would suggest that that might be a future project in the coming years that the authority may have to undertake, is a resurfacing of the runway area. But other than that, I believe our day-to-day activities, our fuel, our driver training, everything, I think was all in accordance with what the inspector was looking at.”
Shaffer said it takes all of the employees’ efforts to make that happen.
“Day-to-day, there’s a lot of activity, a lot of signatures that have to take place in order to keep the airport operating, and you see that and are rewarded when the inspector comes and says, ‘It looks like everything’s in place,’” said Shaffer. “So I was real pleased to report that.”