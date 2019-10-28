FALLS CREEK — The finance committee reported on the proposed 2020 budget and provided an update on trying to secure a rental car company at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
Finance Committee Chairman Jay Chamberlain said the committee members have met and reviewed the proposed budget for 2020.
“We’ve all seen the preliminary budget, we’re waiting for the allocations to come through,” said Chamberlain. “Hopefully, we will have, maybe by the next board meeting, the budget to be able to be passed. That process is well under way.”
Chamberlain also said the committee has been trying to reach an agreement with a rental car company for the past six months to a year.
“Clarion University, as you know, we’ve been working with them,” said Chamberlain. “We have a preliminary plan in place that they have helped us develop, if we would get into the business ourselves. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen. We have been talking with a rental car business that is very interested in coming here.”
He said the committee would like to get a rental car company at the airport before Thanksgiving.
“What we’d like to see is that we give the executive committee the approval to continue to negotiate on the rental car business,” said Chamberlain. “And if we can make the deal shortly, the executive committee could approve that and go ahead and proceed to try and get somebody in here sooner than later.”
The airport authority unanimously approved giving the executive committee the authority to move forward with negotiations to secure a rental car company and to sign a deal.