FALLS CREEK — Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority Chairman Joe Varacallo updated the board on its marketing plan for the DuBois Regional Airport.
Varacallo said the marketing committee continues to work with Matt Checchio of Magnus Marketing, DuBois, and a contract has been signed.
“Matt’s organizing a survey, if you would, to question some of the branding that our committee has come up with — fly local, free parking,” said Varacallo. “Plans are to meet as a committee to discuss an exercise-able surface and hone in on how we want to approach the branding issue so that we can give him clear instruction on doing that.”
Also, Magnus has set up an appointment and meeting with Nupp Printing to discuss a digital marketing campaign and a hard copy campaign.
“The digital will most likely include video work and then we’ll determine the radius that we want to market to,” Varacallo said. “The hard copy will be something that various vendors in the area can use with some of their customers to encourage more employments here at our airport.”
The committee is also working on a direct mailer and email tag for top employers to use in their communications with customers and vendors.
“We are just trying to open those doors a little bit more so there’s more activity and people are aware of the improvements that are taking place here at the airport,” Varacallo said.
Southern Airways Express’s new interline partnership with American Airlines, is going to open up additional travel to business-oriented employers, Varacallo said.
“We’re just getting into additional discussions on that, on some type of a digital social media video package,” Varacallo said.
Airport testimonial letters are still being submitted.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson has issued a letter to the Clarion County Commissioners, Varacallo said.
“It’s kind of on a personal note, a successful flight to Baltimore with family members to see a ball game, and how good that experience was. A one-day trip, fly down, have a great day with your family, fly back. Inexpensive, but priceless when it comes to memories,” Varacallo said.
Varacallo said the committee is soliciting additional interviews with people who want to step forward to talk about how important the airport is to the region.
Airport employee needed
Airport Manager Bob Shaffer, noting an employee recently left the airport, said, “we’re looking at their replacement and that’s been a little difficult, where our pay scale is. And we looked at what we thought we might have to do. In fact, had the same issue come up from an airport south of us that inquired about, ‘What are you doing?’”
“So we got Altoona, Johnstown, Bradford, ourselves and we compared notes on where everybody’s at and what we thought we needed to do for what they were doing currently for salaries,” Shaffer said. “We’re looking to move forward, making some recommendations on that, hopefully at the next meeting.”
The authority’s next meeting is at 8:30 a.m. June 22 at the airport.
