PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney School District staged an above and beyond Reading Under the Lights night with the authors of the book chosen for this year Skyping the students to talk about the book.
This was the second annual Reading Under the Lights night. For this night, the school invites families to gather at the Jack LaMarca Stadium for a night of reading and family interaction under the stadium lights.
The book chosen for this year was “What Should Danny Do?” by Ganit and Adir Levy and illustrated by Mat Sadler. The authors, Ganit and Adir Levy went beyond the school’s expectations, and asked if they could speak to the students during the event.
After the book was chosen for this year, teacher Ranee Sikora found a form on the website to secure discounted books. The authors themselves responded to the school, and said they were thrilled to be part of an event like this one. Not only did they agree to give discounts on the books, but they also asked if they could speak with the students.
The Levys are from Los Angeles, so they had to skype to talk to the students. Mike McMann took care of getting the technology set up for the call, and One Life Church contributed a large screen for the event.
“Everything just fell into place for the call and the event to happen smoothly,” Sikora said.
The event drew more than 200 families and just over 680 individuals to the stadium.
The book “What Should Danny Do?” includes nine stories in one as it allows readers to make choices about Danny’s day. Thes choices lead to different outcomes.
“The reason we chose to write the book about such an important topic, the power to choose, was to teach kids that they have control over the choices that they make, and those choices can affect your days and ultimately your lives,” Ganit Levy said.
The Levys gave the books to the school at a discounted price, and each of the families received their own copy. The auhors also sent capes for each classroom at the elementary school, and stickers and posters for all the children.
The capes they sent have “P2C” on the back, which the Levys explained stands for “the power to choose,” which is the theme of the book.
The Levy’s signed their books donated to the school and left a personal message to the students to always be making good choices. They also donated two copies to the Memorial Library, and signed them to Punxsutanwy Phil, reminding him to keep making good choices as well.