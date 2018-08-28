DuBOIS — An upcoming car show will honor both local students and the memory of someone who impacted their lives.
The DuBois Labor Day Weekend Auto Show, which will be held Saturday at the DuBois Walmart on 20 Industrial Drive from noon-4 p.m., will benefit the First Class Children’s Foundation and The Randall Curley Sr. Scholarship Fund.
The FCCF is a nonprofit organization created by DuBois native and DuBois Area High School graduate Matt Reed, who raises funds to buy school supplies for local teachers and students. He hosts two car-based events per year for the cause.
The DuBois Cruise In was held July 14 in downtown DuBois, which brought in hundreds of people who shared a passion for cars and children.
DASD Director Randall Curley Sr. was killed July 29 as the result of an ATV accident. He was a member of both the DuBois Area School Board and the Jeff Tech School Board, dedicated to helping local youth.
“Randy Curley was an absolutely amazing man who donated all of his time to his family and his community,” Reed said. “I had the privilege of knowing him during my lifetime, and I’ve always admired his work ethic when it comes to the community. It inspires me.”
In light of Curley’s death and the legacy he left behind in the local schools and community, Reed says it was only natural to contribute to the fund in his name.
“With his legacy in mind, I will be donating a portion of the earnings from the car show to the Randall Curley Sr. Scholarship.”
Through the FCCF, Reed has been able to donate thousands of dollars in supplies to DuBois Area School District students, including new book sets for Oklahoma Elementary Students, new lighting equipment for the high school, as well as funds to other charities.
The Labor Day event is a judged car show, with trophies and prizes awarded at 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Reed at 814-661-4738 or email matthew9440@hotmail.com. The DuBois Labor Day Auto Show also has its own Facebook page.
The FCCF can also be found at www.firstclasschildrensfoundation.com.
