REYNOLDSVILLE — Glen Campbell resident Eric Rising has a passion for cars and teaching, and will combine both in the upcoming school year at Jeff Tech vo-tech.
Rising, who has a wide-ranging skill set and years of experience in the automotive field, will be an Automotive Mechanics instructor at the school this fall.
Rising attended the University of northwestern Ohio, and spent around 10 years as a mechanic in new and used car dealerships.
He taught at Wyotech in Blairsville for more than 14 years, where his students were usually between 18 and 22 years old, he said. He also ran the Safety Inspection Program there.
“I was teaching those students on a similar scale and at a similar pace,” Rising said.
Rising still does repair work as a part-time job, he said, in order to keep his skills and knowledge sharp.
“I’m a firm believer that a technical educator should keep that skill set current, in order to be effective at teaching,” he said.
Rising also has taught with the new Jeff-Tech Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Program Instructor, Mike Keener, who will join the JT team in August as well.
Automotive technology has taken off in the past 10 years, Rising said, so he wants to make sure the JT automotive mechanics program is up to date with it.
“The cars that these students are going to be working on when they leave the program are about the same technology level as a laptop,” he said.
Students will learn basic mechanical things like changing oil, brakes and tires — things they’ll need to get an entry-level job, Rising said.
“That’s the end goal — for them to get an entry-level job and maintain that job until they’re able to get trained further,” he said.
In the automotive industry, training is never complete, Rising said. There is always more to learn and experience. After graduating from the program, students will still need 50-60 hours of training to stay current and informed.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and I’m still learning stuff every day and I always go to trainings,” he said.
Rising has been an adult education teacher part-time at Jeff Tech, teaching a week-long class three or four times a year, he said. He is excited to pursue a full-time teaching career there.
“The people at Jeff Tech have been great,” he said. “I’m excited to get going and get started on the process.”
JT Administrative Director Barry Fillman said Rising was the perfect fit for the future of the automotive mechanics program.
“Eric Rising comes to us with a lot of experience teaching in the automotive trades. We are very excited that he is joining our staff and look forward to his impact on our automotive mechanics students.”
For more information, visit www.jefftech.info.
