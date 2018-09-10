Many people consider fall to be the most exciting time of year — leaves are turning on the trees, the humidity finally dies down and students are heading back to school.
The biggest autumn extravaganza, though, seems to be “pumpkin-flavored everything” and the area’s flood of fall festivals.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation, Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall season than any other state, as well as a wild array of leaf colors, including red, yellow, orange and even purple.
Despite the hot and humid temperatures over the past couple of weeks, people are posting photos of and recipes for this year’s favorite pumpkin products on social media and gearing up for fall festivals.
Autumn doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 22, but passion for pumpkin has been peaking since mid summer. Pumpkin-flavored food products and fall scented candles hit the shelves in local stores as early as the end of July and start of August.
Candy corn treats and Halloween candy are also on local shelves, and Halloween stores will be opening their doors.
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on East DuBois Avenue, is offering pumpkin spice lattes and coffee, as well as maple pecan flavors, and pumpkin cream cheese for bagels.
Scotty’s Donuts on South Brady Street started selling their pumpkin donuts on Friday. During the fall season, they typically sell 150 pounds of pumpkin donuts per month, said Owner Scott Walker.
Meadows Frozen Custard on Hoover Avenue has also already been whipping up their orange pumpkin custard.
Big-box stores like Walmart, Big Lots and TJ Maxx have been featuring storefront fall décor for almost two months, and Bath & Body Works in the DuBois Mall released their many fall-scented candles in July.
Pumpkin spice flavored coffee creamer and yogurts have been flying off the shelves, and the newer items, such as Pumpkin M&M candies, Oreos and cereals are being advertised.
Fall Festivals, haunted hayrides and several other pumpkin-related events are also scheduled to take place as soon as mid-September.
Upcoming fall events
- St. Marys Bavarian Fall Festival on Sept. 14-16
- St. Catherine’s Parish, located on South State Street in DuBois, Fall Festival on Sept. 14- 15
- “Flavors of Fall” festival, downtown Ridgway on Sept. 21-22.
- Fall Festival at the Treasure Lake Church on Sept. 23.
- Pumpkin Fest at Cooper Farm Market — Sept. 29, Oct. 6-7, Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Falls Creek.
- DuBois Village Annual Fall Festival on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ridgway Animal Haven’s Fall Fundraising Craft and Vendor Show — Oct. 20.
