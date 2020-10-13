REYNOLDSVILLE — The 2nd annual Autumn in the Park was so successful Sunday that plans to expand next year are already in the works.
Event planner Tracy Weber said she had to turn away so many vendors who wanted to participate this year because of the limited space in the parking lot at Reynlow Park. She already has plans to move to the field area where the Blacksmith Gathering was held this year.
“If I wanted, there could’ve been 90 people,” Weber said. “A lot of people last year saw it and thought ‘hey that’s great, I want to do it,’ but we just didn’t have enough space.”
The parking lot was filled with about 37 vendors, with only two not showing up for the day. The weather was much better for the vendors this year, as there was scattered rain last year. Cars lined Reynlow Park Road for the day, as shoppers browsed the stands.
All the food vendors were returning vendors from last year. Weber said the wares vendors were a mix of returning and new vendors.
Weber said this has been a good year for the park with so many events moving to outdoor venues. She is hoping to be able to upgrade the park utilities soon, adding bathrooms and electricity.
“It’s 51 years old, and it looks like it’s 51 years old,” Weber said. “It just needs a little bit of help, and other people can do other stuff here too, and it helps. I’ve always gone here, and I want it to keep going.”
She said next year the park will be hosting an array of different events again now that people have taken notice of the park area. She believes making a website and Facebook page for the park last year has contributed to the growing use and success.
She is not a member of the Reynlow Park Board, but does attend the meetings and said she just wants to help the park. She said it’s become a family thing, as her sister Kelly Williams helps her with the events, and her brother and husband help them set up everything.
Williams is already planning a Sportsman Dam Cleanup Day for next April that coincides with the Great American Cleanup of PA. By hosting an event aligned with this day, she can get free garbage bags and garbage pickup for the day, and help clean the park.