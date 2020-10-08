REYNOLDSVILLE — The second annual Autumn in the Park will be held this Sunday at Reynlow Park as one of the main fundraisers to benefit the park.
Despite many festivals being canceled, the Autumn in the Park vendor fair will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Event coordinator Tracy Weber is expecting 36 vendors at the park for the day, which was the maximum being accepted for the event. These vendors include crafters and food vendors, who will offer a fix to those who have missed out on festivals this year.
“We again have food vendors offering a variety of delicious barbecue items, walking tacos, hot dogs, drinks, and funnel cakes, something every fair-goer has missed this year,” Weber said.
The coronavirus made the park a popular location for several other events this year, as locals searched for someplace to move indoor events to. Another local group, Rural Artworks, has used the park for several events this year such as concerts, and an autism awareness event.
“This year more than ever, our beautiful 600 acre park became the home to events that just couldn’t be held indoors due to the coronavirus and restrictions that came into effect because of it,” Weber said.
There is no charge to enter the event, and it is family and pet friendly. The Reynlow Park booth will be giving free bird seed ornaments to children while supplies last. There will also be vinyl window decals and donated books for sale to benefit the park.
The vendors will once again be set up in the main parking area near Pavilion #1. Parking will be along Reynlow Park Road.
“This year there will be extra space between the vendors to allow for plenty of distancing, while still being able to enjoy what the vendors have to offer,” Weber said.
A list of all the vendors can be found on the Reynlow Park event page on Facebook. The event page also has some posts from vendors and food trucks who will be there, giving a preview of what’s to come this weekend.