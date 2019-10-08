CLARION — The Autumn Leaf Festival came to a close on Sunday after nine days of a full schedule bringing tourists from all over to the famous festival.
The award-winning festival draws more than 500,000 people to the Clarion area for the events and entertainment throughout the week. The main attractions include the farmers’ and crafters’ shows on Friday and the Tournament of Leaves Parade on Saturday.
Clarion University hosted cultural nights again this year, which included celtic music by AnamCara, Russian music and dancing by Barynya, Native American performance by Larry Yazzie and Native Pride, and a night of oldies music by Shades of Blue.
The crafters’ day filled Main Street as locals and tourists gathered to browse more than 350 vendors.
Bands from schools all around the area came to play in the two-hour long parade. The colors and flags of each school could be seen stretching down the street as they each took their turn entertaining the audience.
Plenty of local fire departments had trucks in the parade as well. Children lined the streets with candy bags that were full by the time all the floats had made their way down the street.