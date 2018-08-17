ST. MARYS — The 2018 American Spirit Aviation Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 25 at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
According to Matthew Box, airport manager, the festival is organized to create community awareness of the airport.
“We want people to come out to see the airport and what we have to offer,” said Box.
A fly-in pancake breakfast will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. to kick-off the event.
“The breakfast is not only for pilots but for people in the neighborhood,” said Box.
Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. with the Crystal Fire Department and Sky Dive PA from Grove City.
The 5K race around the perimeter of the airport begins at 9 a.m. and is organized by Ben Zappa, a member of the Elk County Striders.
Registration for the car show, organized by the Elk County Cruisers group, begins at 9:30 a.m.
Show time is noon.
Nearly 200 cars are expected this year, according to Tom Catalone, a member of the Elk County Cruisers.
Plane rides and helicopter rides begin at 9:30 a.m. Plane rides are $40 and helicopter rides are $80.
Food and craft vendors will be on hand at the festival.
Food vendors will include Salsa’s, Dog Gone Crazy, Casalis, Don’s Pizza, Civil Air Patrol, and West Wing Restaurant.
Paradise Hill Hang Gliders will provide hand glider demonstrations and tutorials. “We are really excited for them to be out here,” said Box.
All proceeds from the festival benefit the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
The festival will be followed by drag races on Sunday.
“This is a huge weekend at the airport,” said Box.
