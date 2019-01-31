RIDGWAY — It’s 15 years old, but when you’re more than eight decades old, that’s still a new location.
According to the Rev. Don Hunter, Awakening Alliance Church built its new facility off U.S. Route 219 on Boot Jack in 2003, after “85 to 88 years” in downtown Ridgway.
“That was a neat experience,” he said. “The downside is we aren’t right downtown anymore so we aren’t as accessible. We try to do some things in town throughout the year.”
He cited outdoor services at the gazebo on the Elk County Courthouse lawn, saying he hopes to continue to do them this year.
Hunter also noted the church chose to do a community picnic open to the public at Flying Dove Ranch on Montmorenci rather than just a normal church picnic.
“I’d say we had about 100 people who aren’t members of the church attend,” he said. “We try to do a few things like that to remain active in the community. Between the last pastor and I, we’ve been very active in the community and I think that’s been the history. The church has a long and established history in Ridgway.”
It’s not just the facility that’s new, according to Hunter, it’s also the approach to worship.
“We moved up here because we felt we needed more space to do ministry, especially for families and kids,” he said. “We put a high priority on ministry for children and teens. We purposely focused on ministries aimed at children.”
The facility on Boot Jack reflects it. The bulk of the rooms in the building are devoted to children and youth programs.
Hunter noted the church hired a youth pastor in 2005 in an effort to emphasize reaching younger people.
Today, according to Hunter, the church can claim more families attend than most.
“I think that started shortly after we moved up here,” he said.
Now, the church is working to make itself more accessible to outsiders, according to Hunter.
“Last year, we looked at where we were as a church and where churches are nationally,” he said. “We tried to simplify it and make it more familiar. We asked, ‘How do we make it a little more guest friendly?’”
The church is also working to ensure a wide range of opportunities for worship.
Sunday services are at 10 a.m. and children’s ministries and and a nursery program run concurrent.
Afterward, at around 11 a.m., the church’s version of Sunday school, Life Groups for All Ages” meets. The program emphasizes small groups and includes gatherings in age ranges for children and adults.
On the first Sunday of each month, the church youth group does an “Uproar” event, in which they invite other youth groups to join them for an activity, such as this week’s Super Bowl party.
The last Monday of the month is “Worship Night,” in which the church’s worship group plays for approximately an hour.
Beyond that, the church supports a variety of small groups that meet in member’s homes throughout the week.
“We just try to make sure there’s opportunities,” Hunter said. “We realize everyone has different schedules and not everyone has the same interests.”
