PUNXSUTAWNEY — A downtown Punxsutawney bookstore offers at least 15,000 books for a “buzzing” community of readers.
Beverly Philippi, owner of B’s Books at 122 East Mahoning St., said Groundhog Day 2019 will be the store’s 13-year anniversary.
She offers several genres of gently-used publications for every reader.
If someone brings in books that are in good condition, they will get credit toward their next purchase, Philippi says, which allows them to trade a read for a read. Several times a year, she will host a book sale or offer discounts.
“I get a lot of donations, mainly from people cleaning their houses or estates,” she said.
Some people come into B’s Books to simply look around, Philippi says, spending an hour or so just browsing.
“People feel welcomed here,” she said. “They say it’s organized and cozy.”
Her mother always read to her as a child, Philippi said, and she would receive a Trixie Belden mystery book each Christmas.
The venue came about after Philippi ended her longtime career as a secretary at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, she said.
“When I retired, I was thinking of volunteering,” she said. “I wanted some community work to do.”
She had always enjoyed reading, Philippi said, and someone had suggested that the Punxsutawney area needed a used bookstore.
“It just clicked that it was something I wanted to do,” she said.
Philippi is also a member of the Punxsutawney PRIDE organization.
Not only can reading a book help you travel into another world, but it has also helped Philippi meet people from all over the world — tourists that visit on and around during Groundhog Day.
“They say that this has been on their bucket list,” she said of the groundhog fans.
Some groups, such as church committees, use the bookstore as a meeting place, Philippi says. In April, a writers’ group will be starting.
B’s Books is a way to provide good-condition books to readers, without readers having to spend a lot of money, Philippi says.
“I enjoy providing a service to people who may not be able to afford brand new books,” she said.
Philippi said she reads around three books a month, keeping one going at home and one at the store.
“I enjoy talking about the books I’ve read, and asking people about the books they’ve read,” she said. “I enjoy passing on adventures and stories.”
Some of B’s Books are also located in “The Hatchery” store in the Nomadic Trading Company building. For more information, visit B’s Books on Facebook or call 724-840-9508.
