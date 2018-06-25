ST MARYS — St. Marys Memorial Park will offer the Elk County community a blast from the past on Sunday, July 1, traveling back in time through local history enthusiasts.
Throughout the summer, St. Marys Memorial Park is a busy and exciting place to be for recreational fans and youth in the community.
Children and young adults can join in for basketball leagues, spike ball, pizza tournaments, day camps, preschool field trips, archery and much more.
There is even an “Elk County Walk Across PA” fitness log competition through the park, where people can walk, run or bike, logging their miles and gaining sponsors for the chance to better themselves and win prizes.
Besides providing numerous active outlets for community youth, park members also aim to educate the community on Elk County history. Students of the Ecology Club at St. Marys Area Schools recently contributed to helping recreate the park’s flagpole area.
On July 1 from noon-6 p.m., the first “World War II in the Park Day” will be held for the public, offering free speakers, reenactors, vendors and veteran stories.
Alex Minnick, who is managing the event, said there will be guest speakers and local historians and reenactors in attendance, including Ray Beimel and Steve Appleby, the curator of the Eldred WWII Museum.
“The main point of this is to educate the people of Elk County with items that they don’t see every day,” Minnick said.
The event will begin with the raising of the flag by the Burial Detail and the singing of the National Anthem. Speeches by historians will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“This is for any and all veterans that wish to tell their stories,” Minnick said.
Anyone who would like to participate can contact the park at 814-834-9418 or by email, memorialpark2@gmail.com.
