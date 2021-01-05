DuBOIS — The “Back The Blue” campaign to benefit the City of DuBois and Sandy Township police departments has been extended until Jan. 31, according to organizer Nick Suplizio.
Suplizio came up with the idea to sell “Support Your Local Police” apparel and allocate all proceeds to benefit the police departments to show the police the community supports them.
Aaron Fairman, of Downtown Imprints in downtown DuBois, has been making the T-shirts, both short- and long-sleeved, as well as hoodies.
To purchase a shirt or hoodie, visit downtownimprints.com. Children sizes are also available.