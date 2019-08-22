After four days of classroom preparation and numerous professional development sessions, the DuBois Area School District faculty and staff are prepared to welcome back their 3,500 students Friday, the first day of school for the 2019-2020 school year, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“The faculty and staff of the DuBois Area School District are honored and excited to have students return on Friday,” said Benton. “Our team is stronger than ever and well prepared to begin a new school year. The administration, teachers and staff have worked very hard over the summer months to prepare for the 2019-2020 school year. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of our students and to the mission of our district: ‘Teaching today’s learners to be tomorrow’s leaders.’”
A few of the professional development sessions this week included training on:
- Recognizing and Responding to Children at Risk
- Trauma Awareness and Strategies for Creating a Trauma-Sensitive Classroom
- Homelessness and Foster Care
- Include Me – strategies to include students with significant disabilities within the regular education setting
- Vernier Training for members of our science department
- Get More Math & Eureka Math
- Classroom Diagnostic Tools
- Positive Behavior Supports
- Career Cruising
- Data Analysis of student achievement on PSSA and Keystone Exams
- STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Music) Training – innovative technology to promote project based and hands on learning
David Volpe, who is one of four high school counselors, said he is excited to get back into the swing of things.
“I like to get the school year going. I like to see my kids and meet the new kids, and make sure that they are all ready for the school year,” said Volpe.
High school chemistry teacher Rob Keith, who is starting his 18th year of teaching, is looking forward to starting the new school year as well.
“We got some new equipment so I’m excited about getting some of that up and running,” said Keith.
During the professional development sessions this week, Keith said he enjoyed a science-specific presentation.
“It was an all-day presentation, learning about new equipment and this company that wants to help with maybe getting a grant together to purchase some of this equipment,” Keith said. “That was really nice because we don’t often get science-specific presentations so the science department, in general, was very excited about that.”
“We’re looking forward to a great year,” said middle school English teacher and DuBois Area Education Association President Dawna Vanderpool. “We’re starting out the year with our new superintendent and assistant superintendent in place and I’m very excited to be working with both of them.”
“It’s been a good week,” said Vanderpool. “Of course, it’s been jam packed full of new information and trying to get a jumpstart on paperwork and forms, but it’s going to come whether we’re ready or not.”
High school English teacher and English Department Chairwoman Dorothea Hackett, who is starting her 41st year, said the trauma awareness presentation was very informative.
“There was lots of new information in that, that I was not aware of. So it really helps enhance any of the strategies and things that I’m working with this year,” said Hackett. “But just overall, once Aug. 1 hits, I am just so ready and itching to get back into the swing of things.”
Hackett, who is also in charge of the theater department, said the spring musical for the 2019-2020 school year has already been decided, “Guys and Dolls,” which is a story set in Depression-era Times Square and is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them. She noted it will be performed by the DAHS cast in April, slightly earlier than usual. However, the first performance of the year for the drama department, a series of one-act plays, will be on Halloween, Hackett said. All proceeds are donated to the Helping Hands Food Bank for the one-act plays.
Wasson Elementary fourth grade teacher Becky Pasternak said she is looking forward to meeting her new students this year and working with them on some of the new STEM projects.
Open house
Benton said all families are invited to join the district for open house on the following dates:
- Fifth and sixth grades were held Wednesday evening
- Elementary: Thursday (tonight) from 4:30-6 p.m.
- Seventh and eighth grade: Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m.
- High school: Thursday, Sept. 26, 4:30-6 p.m.
Free breakfast and lunch
Benton reminds all families that all students are eligible to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch daily.
“We strongly encourage all students to participate,” said Benton.
She noted some reported benefits for children who eat breakfast:
- Fewer absences from school
- Gets children to class on time
- Reduces behavior problems
- Better test scores
- Boosts Brain Power
- Increased energy & attention span
- Able to concentrate
- Able to retain information
- Improves mood and energy
- Make fewer trips to the school nurse with stomach complaints related to hunger.
- More likely to be healthy
- Provides important nutrients kids need
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Participate in physical education
- Promotes muscle growth
- Have lower blood cholesterol levels
- Battles Diabetes
- Improves heart health