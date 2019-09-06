A backpack program serving three Elk County elementary schools is in the midst of reaching out to area families in need of weekend meals for local students.
Ashley Kline, school counselor for Fox and Bennetts Valley Elementary schools, said the program began during a graduation course on poverty in the summer of last year.
“As a final project, several teachers worked together to come up with an idea that would impact student engagement factors, including health and wellness, effort and energy, relationships and stress level,” Kline said. “The backpack program resulted from this final project.”
The program, which serves Fox Township, Bennetts Valley and South St. Marys Street elementary schools, stems from a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie, Kline said.
“Through them, for $120, we are able to feed a child weekend meals from October through May,” she said.
SHFB delivers food monthly, Kline said, and teacher and community volunteers sort the food by school. It’s then sorted by week, and a bag is created for each student. Food bags are distributed in students’ backpacks on Fridays.
“Although we have free breakfast and lunch programs offered in our school districts, there was nothing in place to help students from being hungry on the weekends,” Kline said. “With the backpack program, we are able to help alleviate some of the food instability that many households in our county experience.
“This includes helping those who may not qualify for other support like food stamps and/or the food bank.”
The backpack program can sometimes take away a piece of the stress families face in having to pay for food, Kline said. An unexpected crisis, such as a car breakdown, pipes freezing or roof leak can also occur, changing a family’s financial stance.
Distribution for the backpack program begins the first weekend in October.
“We will be reaching out to families within the first few weeks of school,” Kline said.