A local business wants to help students succeed and start the new school year off right by hosting a backpack-school supply drive for children in the DuBois and Brockway school districts.
Through Aug. 15, H&R Block of DuBois is collecting new backpacks and/or school supplies for students in grades kindergarten through 12th, said franchise owner Tina Sabados.
“One act of kindness can go a long way,” said Sabados. “H&R Block is dedicated to giving back to the community. We want to see all of these students succeed. It’s just about giving back, making a difference and taking pride in the community that we live in.”
Sabados, saying there has been tremendous community support for the effort so far, expressed appreciation to everyone who has contributed to the drive.
In addition to the backpacks, school supplies needed include pencils, mechanical pencils, crayons, markers, notebooks, binders, folders, glue sticks, tissues or anything else a student might need.
DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said the backpack collection at H&R Block is just one of the many heartfelt projects lead by Sabados and the staff at H&R Block.
“A backpack and school supplies are essential for the start of the school year but the cost of these items has the potential to create a financial hardship for many families in our community,” said Benton. “Although the school district provides school supplies to students for use during the school day, it is necessary for our students to have these items at home to complete school assignments and projects. Tina Sabados and our friends at H&R Block recognize this need and have once again acted with compassion for the children in our community.”
Benton said when the district receives the backpacks of school supplies, the administration sets them out on a table in the lobby for parents and students to select a backpack of their choice during orientations and open house. If a staff member notices that a child doesn’t have a backpack on the first day of school and there are still backpacks remaining, the district makes sure the child receives one.
“We are most fortunate to live in such a kindhearted community that constantly provides for the needs of our children,” said Benton. “Very rarely do I have to ask for help meeting the needs of our students. Rather, members of our community reach out to ask me, ‘What do you need for the kids?’ It’s the people that make our community exceptional. On behalf of the students that don’t have backpacks or school supplies, we thank you friends.”
Donations are being accepted at H&R Block in the DuBois Plaza, located on Route 255. If H&R Block is closed, individuals can leave their donation at State Rep.Matt Gabler’s office. Cash is also being accepted and will aid in the purchase of backpacks or school supplies.
Backpack and school supplies will be delivered to area schools on Aug. 19th prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Both DuBois and Brockway school district students start school on Aug. 23.
For more information, call H&R Block at 814-371-2061.
“The children are our future and we just want to see them all succeed,” said Sabados.