"Ballpark Brawl' pro wrestling event at Heindl Field to benefit United Way

DuBOIS — Pro wrestling is coming to Heindl Field in DuBois this weekend for a benefit event to raise money for a variety of local organizations.
On Saturday night, at 6:30 p.m., Jim Miller Promotions presents the “Ballpark Brawl” at Heindl Field. Independent professional wrestlers will put on an event benefiting the DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Little League, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Organizers say former WWE star Al Snow will feature a card of wrestlers that will be entertaining and fun. Part of the card will include a hardcore match between Sinn Bodhi and Tony Gunn, a matchup between “Mr. Pectacular” Jessie Godderz, from CBS’ “Big Brother” fame, vs. the “Savage Gentleman” Victor Benjamin, and a women’s bout between Lady Frost vs. Raylyn.
Field chairs are available for $20 per person and fans can add the VIP experience for $10 more with a meet-and-greet prior to the show that includes an autograph mat. General admission seating in the stadium is still available for $15 each. The VIP experience can be added on to general admission tickets as well. Tickets are available to purchase at ballparkbrawl.net or heindlfield.com/ballparkbrawl.
Overall, the weekend will bring a lot of excitement and action to the City of DuBois, according to organizers.
The Ballpark Brawl is a part of the Keith Miller Memorial Invitational that includes an eight-team, 12-and-under baseball tournament being played at Heindl Field and Way Memorial Field at the city park.
The baseball tournament will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Heindl Field hosting teams from across northwestern Pennsylvania including DuBois Dragons, DuBois Diamondbacks, Clearfield, Clarion Riverhounds, St. Marys Drillers, Penns Valley, Franklin Firestorm and the Lake Erie Scouts. On Sunday, the championship and consolation games will conclude the tournament.
On Friday night, the first ever Keith Miller Memorial Invitational High School Senior Baseball All-Star Game will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field. The top high school senior baseball players from the Northwestern Pennsylvania region have been invited to participate in an All-Star game that will celebrate their career at their respective high schools. Tickets for the All-Star game are $5 for children under 12 and $8 for adults.
All information about the Keith Miller Invitational Tournament and Ballpark Brawl can be found at heindlfield.com.