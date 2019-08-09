Members of the DuBois Area High School Marching Band will rock on once again with the music of Styx at this fall’s halftime show during the DuBois Beavers’ home football games.
Band Director Melinda Swauger said the 70-member band will perform “Mr. Roboto,” “A.D. 1928/Rockin’ the Paradise,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” and Come Sail Away.”
Last year, the band featured the music of Bon Jovi. Kiss was the theme in 2017.
Swauger said the annual band camp was held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 30-31 and Aug. 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 at Mansell Stadium. The band members will begin practice again when school starts Aug. 23.
“The students work very hard to learn the skills necessary to march and play their chosen instrument,” said Swauger. “It is quite a process learning to perform music while moving from point A to point B, etc.”
The students must execute drill formations while playing/spinning equipment, changing directions, counting, watching the drum major, listening, breathing correctly, and last but not least, performing, said Swauger.
Swauger has been the band director for the last three years. She is joined by Assistant Director Carrie Senior, Color Guard Instructor Ann Olson, Percussion Instructor Danielle Rode and Music Instructor Nick Kloszewski.
Drum Majors for the 2019-2020 marching band are Ally Benn and Valeria Murguia.
Featured baton twirler is Hannah Oakes.