ST. MARYS — The Rock the Runway music festival, scheduled for July 11, was the longstanding topic at Monday’s St. Marys Airport Authority meeting.
Rock the Runway is a first-time joint effort between St. Marys Municipal Airport and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, offering local music, food and beverages.
Patti Poullliott of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce attended, announcing that Straub Brewery had approached her about being a sponsor, and the event’s main alcohol vendor.
Poulliott said the Chamber voted to go with Straub Brewery at its meeting last week, since it would take a lot of liability off of the Chamber and the Airport.
St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski said Straub would provide seven canned and two draft beers, products from another Pennsylvania microbrewery, winery and distillery and bartenders to serve drinks. It would donate a minimum of $2,500 and contribute $500 to advertising, with negotiations based on attendance.
Kerchinski said he also approached Just Ben’s Catering of St. Marys about the possibility of being the event’s food vendor, offering a buffet including barbecue chicken, pig roasts and two sides for $10. The Airport would receive $1 per meal.
Kerchinski adds he is considering asking Buck’s Pizza or Fox’s Pizza to also be a vendor, as well as include a lemonade and ice cream stand.
“Tent Express” will visit the Airport this week to form an alternate plan in case of rain.
The ticket price will be $20 per person, and $5 per car for parking.
Confirmed bands are the “Wanted” Bon Jovi tribute band, Go for Broke of Meadville and Simple Jack, a local rock-and-roll band.