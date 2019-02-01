PUNXSUTAWNEY — Couples who love smoked barbecue can “wine and dine” their Valentine’s Day away at a popular Punxsutawney venue this month.
Jefferson County businesses in the area will be offering Valentine’s Day-related specials and romantic settings for lovebirds looking to celebrate.
Brody’s Rib & Chophouse, a Punxsutawney favorite on Route 119, will offer a “wine and dine” event on Feb. 14, and specials throughout the weekend, too.
Owner Jeremy Limerick said the Valentine’s Day event is very popular each year.
“We have people who drive from all over to come and dine with us for Valentine’s Day,” he said. “It usually kicks off the evening for each couple, so we try and do everything we can to set the tone for an enjoyable evening.”
Brody’s Rib & Chophouse opened on Route 119 in 2016, specializing in authentic barbecue products smoked on site by Limerick himself.
“With Valentine’s Day falling on a Thursday this year, we will be offering our specials Thursday, Friday and Saturday night,” he said. “I love giving my customers a place to come get a great dinner, to start a special off a special evening with each other.”
Brody’s is also known for hosting other holiday-based events, like a New Year’s Eve barbecue bash.
For the Valentine’s Day event, Limerick says he will be sourcing a sweet and dry wine from a couple of local vineyards near Punxsutawney.
“We will also feature some specialty steaks, appetizers and desserts for the weekend,” he said.
On top of a specialized menu, all wine-and-diners will receive a free wine glass, Limerick said. To make a reservation, call 814-938-3344.
