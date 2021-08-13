DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Bark Park opened about two months ago, welcoming four-legged friends of all breeds and sizes. Amy LaMorte and her daughter, Katie, offer the service at Dan Rawlings Quarter Horses stables on Anguilla Road.
The doggy day care and boarding business has received an overwhelming response since its initiation, said LaMorte. Her parents were veterinarians in the area for 45-50 years.
LaMorte took a course over the winter, to better prepare for the Bark Park endeavor. Every dog is different, and so is every situation. For example, dogs from the same household often like to stay together, like Oliver and Hollan, the French bulldogs. The kennels are quality-made and sturdy, and the storage room can be made up with beds for dogs who can stay together.
Some dogs also may not react well to other dogs they don’t know, while others like to play and visit with one another. LaMorte learned to recognize the signs when a dog is upset, like stiff and rigid body behavior, and when to intervene and when to let go.
“Dogs may act different in a different environment,” LaMorte noted.
LaMorte often uses her red fox labrador, Thor, as a “tester” dog, since he is very mellow and friendly, introducing him to newcomers to see how it goes.
It’s always important to get to know the dog, LaMorte adds, and gain their trust. It’s also important that the dog’s owner feels their friend is well taken care of and safe while they’re away.
The outside, fenced-in area is where the fun takes place – the dogs are entertained all day long, rotating around five times per day to go outside, playing with toys, going for a walk or splashing around in the doggie pool on a hot day.
Dogs can come for day care or boarding services, or both. Since its summer, many customers have been interested when they go away for a weekend or go on vacation, said LaMorte, whereas some dogs come daily.
LaMorte takes care of the dogs in the morning, starting very early, while her daughter handles the afternoons. One of Katie’s passions has been posting popular action photos of the dogs on a daily basis on the Treasure Lake Bark Park’s Facebook page.
People like to see what their dogs are doing while they’re at work or away, LaMorte noted, like jumping in the air to catch a ball or enjoying the company of another dog.
Thus far, the business has received positive feedback, she said.
For more information, visit the TLBP on Facebook.