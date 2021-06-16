BROOKVILLE — Brianna Barnett was crowed the 2021 Laurel Queen Saturday evening at the conclusion of the Brookville Laurel Festival Pageant held inside the Brookville Area High School Auditorium.
Barnett is the daughter of Susan and Kenneth Barnett of Brookville. She is a recent graduate of Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School. She works at Buff’s Ice Cream and Chateau d’Argy. Her extra-curricular activities are Drama Club, Student Government, National Honor Society, Youth Group, and she is the treasurer of German Club. She enjoys being in musicals and plays, hiking, fishing, baking, playing with her dog and spending time with her friends and family. She is also a firefighter with the Summerville Volunteer Fire Association. Her future plans include attending Clarion University to major in secondary education with a concentration in biology.
Barnett captured the judges’ attention with a lemon bar baking demonstration during the talent portion of the competition. She gave a live demonstration on the stage, and using “stage magic” provided the judges with completed lemon bars to try following the demo.
As for the question portion of the evening, each of the girls were asked, “If you could be one person from the past or present, for a day, who would you be? Why? And what would you do?”
Barnett said she would want to be her older sister, Tia Barnett, because she has always been her role model growing up, and often goes on mission trips around the world.
“She’s very kind and caring and she goes on mission trips, and if I were her for a day I would try and do what she does and go on mission trips. I don’t think I’m quite brave enough to get on a plane and go halfway across the world like she does. So, if I could be her, I would try and do something like that and try something new that she’s not afraid to do,” Barnett said.
Rebekah Askey, of Sigel, was crowned Miss Congeniality; Madyson Montana, of Leeper, was crowned second runner up; and Grace Henry, of Brookville, was crowned first runner up.
This year’s judges were Samantha Young, Nichole Oaks and Mekka Dusch, who was the 2006 Laurel Queen.
During the evening gown portion of the event, each of the girls were escorted by a member of the Brookville Honor Guard.
The 2019 Laurel Queen Dorothy Kalinowski attended the event to perform her retiring talent, and have her retirement ceremony before crowning the 2021 queen. She sang “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables and gave some parting words before relinquishing her crown.
“This pageant and everyone involved changed me for the better. This festival is a true representation of perseverance, selflessness and love for community. The men and women on the board go above and beyond to try to make this week a special time for all who attend. The work they do behind the scenes is truly incredible. I feel honored to have been a part of all the magic they plan and create,” Kalinowski said.
She also gave some words of encouragement to all the girls who participated in the competition.
“To all the girls here competing tonight. Enjoy this week, embrace this new experience and make the most of every day. All of your unique talents and ambitious spirits will take you so far in life, and I cannot wait to watch all of you grow as women,” Kalinowski said.