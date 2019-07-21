BROOKVILLE — The Barr C Ranch Petting Zoo brought a unique collection of animals to the Jefferson County fair this year.
Animals included kangaroos, a very large porcupine, a camel, and a large breed of antelope called a Nilgai. Along with these other creatures like a cage full of birds, a tarantula, and a reptiles were at the fair.
The owner of Barr C Ranch, Jen Caton, has been working in zoos since high school. She started her own in 2000 on her farm in Berryville, Virginia.
She and her husband’s main reason for starting the farm was so they could stay home with their family, she said.The animals are not available to the public at their farm. They operate strictly a mobile zoo with the animals.
When they first started their farm they primarily had domestic animals like goats and potbelly pigs. Caton said their first potbelly pig was actually dropped off at their house.
They also knew they wanted camels because while they were in college they had worked at a place that had cared strictly for the humped animals. The oldest one on their farm is now 15 years old.
The newest edition to their farm is the Nilgai which is a large breed of Asian antelope.
“I’ve been wanting them for forever... I just fell in love with them,” Caton said of the Nilgai.
They also had wallabies when they first started, but they didn’t do well with traveling. They are very high strung creatures, Caton said. The Catons heard red kangaroos were more relaxed and began the search for their first kangaroo.
The first kangaroo they secured was a “pouch baby,” meaning it was still a baby and needed to be carried in a pouch similar to that of a mother kangaroo. Caton took on the role of mother.
“They are so much fun, sweet affectionate and laid back,” Caton said of the kangaroos.
The couple recently got a second kangaroo so their first would have a friend. Their first kangaroo is now 3 1/2 years old and didn’t seem to mind the crowds at the fair at all.
Caton said they had been looking for another red kangaroo for two years. They happened to get lucky this year that another farm had an extra baby.
Catan explained that they have more of the same animals back on their farm. Each year they take a crew with them who does all the traveling for the season. They usually try to bring any babies with them so they become accustomed to the experience.
Most of the animals left at home are retired at this point. They still go out to smaller events like schools where the animals are shown. Caton explained the animals still enjoy going out, but they begin to look “droopy” as they age.
Spring is usually the zoo’s busiest time for school appearances, Caton said. They also help with nativity scenes in December.