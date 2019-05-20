REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville resident Barry Fillman, appearing at last week’s meeting of the Reynoldsville Borough Council, offered to write a grant application for funds to replace the sidewalks on Main Street in Reynoldsville.
Fillman said he had met with members of the borough council and Reynoldsville residents previously concerning the grant. He said he wanted to discuss obtaining financial support from the council.
He said the grant in question is the multimodal transportation grant that Pennsylvania offers every year. He said the application period runs from March until July 31. He said the cost estimate to complete the project is $750,000. He said the borough would be obligated to match 30 percent which translates to $225,000 plus a $100 application fee and any other associated fees, such as advertising.
“I don’t expect there to be an answer tonight but I do want to start the conversation,” Fillman said.
He said he would be happy to write the grant for the borough.
Council member Mary Jane Clark asked if the 30 percent could be fulfilled through other grants. Fillman said it could be fulfilled through a grant but could not be fulfilled through labor.
Fillman said an official resolution has to be adopted before the council could move forward with a grant.
Council president T.J. Sliwinski said the cost to the borough constituted 30 percent of the borough’s total budget and he thought they did not have the funds to move forward at this time. He said he a couple of options would be to move forward with grants from Pennvest or the Community Development Block Grant from Jefferson County.
“The positive thing about the CDBG funding is that it is used to better municipalities. There are a lot of things that can be used for. I think this project would be good for that grant,” Sliwinski said.
Council member Bob Crosby asked if the borough could still be eligible for the multimodal grant if they scaled down the project. Fillman said they would be if they met the $100,000 minimum of the grant, but encouraged the council to complete the project in its entirety as it would cost money every time they hired a crew to complete a part of the project.
“Remember mobilization itself is a cost. We need to look at the big picture. It would be better to wait a year to gather other pieces rather than try to piecemeal the project,” Fillman said.
Sliwinski asked Fillman to coordinate with Jefferson County to see if the CDBG money could be used to supplement money for the grant match.