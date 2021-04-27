BROCKWAY — According to Jeremy Bassetti of Bassetti Landscaping, the trend among homeowners over the last few years has been to focus on outdoor living spaces when doing landscaping projects.
Bassetti said that April 1 marked the 21st year for his landscape business, and that last year was one of the busiest years in its history. He also said this year is trending to be another busy year for his crew.
“As far as the type of project, in the last five or 10 years, a lot more outdoor living type of projects like patios and things,” Bassetti said. “That is really getting to be the hot ticket anymore.”
Bassetti said the business got back to work for the season in April, and they are busy already for this year and are the busiest they’ve ever been in the middle of April. This is unusual, because Bassetti said people typically wait until later in the year to start projects. April and May are usually his busy months for meetings with clients on projects.
The business started out doing basic landscaping and maintenance, such as re-edging landscapes, cleaning leaves and adding new mulch when needed. He said commercial clientele has picked back up, and businesses seem to be spending money again on landscaping and maintenance work this year.
Bassetti said he is fortunate to have employees that stay with his company for several years, some even for 12 years, that he can train on his knowledge of hardscaping.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have employees stick around for quite a while, and so it’s something that with some training we have a good hardscaping crew and are very knowledgeable,” Bassetti said.
He said the average cost for a nice outdoor living space/patio is about $10,000 to $15,000, which causes most people to do a project in phases over several years. Bassetti and his crew have returned to the same house several years in a row to get a project like this finished.
Bassetti does the design of the patios and landscaping himself, which he said is one of his favorite parts of the job. He uses a 3-D design program on his computer that he creates a design on, and then the design will change as the crew works on the project based on what the clients want.
He believes that while landscaping was trending to more hardscaping in the past five years, people spending so much time at home over the last year has also impacted people’s decision to invest in outdoor living space.
“It just made us open our eyes to ‘why do we need a big vacation?’ when we can spend all our time in our yard,” Bassetti said. “We’ve had a lot of people spending their vacation money on their patios.”
He and his family also recently built their own patio space, and it was the best thing he’s ever done, Bassetti said. His family has used the space more than even he was expecting.