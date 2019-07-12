RIDGWAY — The traditional “Battle of the Barrel” firemen’s competition will make its return to Elk County during the annual Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival the week of July 22.
Brice McKay of the Ridgway Fire Department said the volunteer firefighters are “very excited” to see this event, which will be held the evening of July 24, return.
“It used to be a really big thing here, and they did away with it,” McKay said. “We are often asked to bring it back, because everybody really enjoyed it. We have teams from Ridgway to Clearfield.”
Other surrounding communities traditionally host a BOTB competition, including the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week in June each year.
The event is also a great way to bring area fire departments together for fellowship and friendly competition.
“It’s nice for everybody to support everybody, and it helps build camaraderie between departments,” McKay said. “(And) it brings more people down to the carnival.”
The first and second place competition winners receive a cash prize, McKay said.
McKay can remember watching his dad and his brother, both volunteer firefighters, in BOTB competitions as a child.
“I want my kids to grow up sitting on the curb splashing in the water like I did,” he said.
Next year, the RFD hopes to offer a BOTB with public participation on the Tuesday evening of the carnival, McKay said, inviting locals to compete.
Four people are allowed per team, and the cost is $25. Signups will begin at 5 p.m., and battles at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
“We’re hoping to bring in as many firemen for this as we can,” McKay said.
With questions, contact McKay at 814-512-8528 or visit the RFD on Facebook.