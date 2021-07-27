DuBOIS — Danielle Baumgartner, from Rockton, enlisted into the United States Air Force and left for basic military training on July 20, according to Kevin A. Hollander, TSgt, USAF Enlisted Accessions Recruiter, 311th Recruiting Squadron, DuBois.
Baumgartner is a graduate of DuBois Area High School and will be starting her career in aircraft structural maintenance.
When an aircraft suffers damage, it’s essential to fix it and get back in the air, said Hollander. Responsible for repairing physical damage, aircraft structural maintenance specialists maintain the high quality structures of Air Force aircraft. Utilizing various methods, these professionals do everything from installing replacement parts to building a replacement from scratch in order to restore the structural integrity of the aircraft and ensure the safety of the Airmen and Airwomen who fly them.
“The community and I are extremely proud of Danielle and I look forward to watching and supporting her success throughout her Air Force career,” said Hollander.
For more information on the Air and Space Force, contact Hollander at 814-591-3604 or kevin.hollander@us.af.mil.