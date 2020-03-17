ST. MARYS — Jim Baumgratz of St. Marys released the third volume of “Elk County Murders & Mysterious Deaths” in February, compiling more records found in the Elk County Courthouse basement throughout the past several months.
There are 25 murders in all three books, Baumgratz said.
Families have been giving Baumgratz a lot of feedback, he says, and some are happy to learn the truth about mysterious deaths. People are requesting to read about more recent murders, such as in the 1960s or 1970s.
A family contributed a photo for chapter 12 of the book, “The Private Island — Ridgway,” Baumgratz said, a 1932 story.
There will probably be one more Elk County Murders book, the fourth and final one, Baumgratz said.
One chapter, “Horror in Wilcox,” is different from Baumgratz’ other stories, he says. Based on the 1902 deaths of a father and daughter, the tale shows how quickly a false story can be spread in a small town.
Besides enjoying writing the books, Baumgratz’ mission, he says, is to share the truth about these murders.
After volume I of the book was released, Baumgraz received an email about the murder of Vito Malfara in Johnsonburg in 1925 from a family member who never knew where he died, and had been searching for answers for years. She drove to the area in March 2018, and Baumgratz gave them a tour of what used to be “the flats” area in Johnsonburg, where it’s believed Malfara was killed.
The book’s cover features Patsy Banya, the second and last person to be hanged in Elk County, Baumgratz says. As usual, the chapter titles are meant to be intriguing, such as “Devil’s Elbow,” “Sunday Funday” and “Asleep with the Fish.”
Baumgratz has started a murders book in Jefferson County, and is also currently working on one for McKean County.
A book signing was held at Rosie’s Books March 11. Baumgratz enjoys the book signings, he says, talking to fans and sometimes distant family members.
Baumgratz’ books are available at several Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson county locations, including St. Marys and Bennett’s Valley pharmacies, the Elk Country Visitor Center and Bradley’s Books in the DuBois Mall.