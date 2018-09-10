ST. MARYS — The ninth annual Bavarian Fall Fest set for Sept. 14-16 will include music, basket raffles, craft and food vendors, rock wall climbing, children’s activities, a pancake breakfast and a folk mass by Father Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Parish.
Craft and food vendors and basket raffles begin at 11 a.m Friday and opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. with prayer by Brad Brunner of First Baptist Church. Mayor Lou Radkowski will speak during the ceremony and BFF will present the “Person of the Year” award to Elkland Search and Rescue.
The main stage will be set up along Market Street facing the municipal parking lot.
The Lawyers, Guns & Money band will begin playing at 7 p.m. “This is a band from back in the day. They play old school rock and roll,” said Paula Weyant, chairperson of the BFF committee.
The festival opens Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Farmer’s Market in Casali’s parking lot along with vendors throughout the diamond. Festival goers will find a variety of music throughout the day and the evening entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. by Green River Revival, a Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute band. Food vendors will remain open until 10 p.m.
A Kidz Zone will be set up at the South St. Marys Street Elementary School gymnasium and will feature Mike’s Rock n’ Roll Pet Show, an interactive program for young and old alike and includes music, magic, puppets and animals. Show times are Saturday at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Bubbles the Clown will visit from noon to 3 pm.
Children’s activities include games, prizes, crafts, a children’s fireman challenge by Crystal Fire Department, and face painting.
The Elkland Search and Rescue team, St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Ambulance Service, St. Marys Moose Family Center, Dickinson Center and CenClear will also be hand at the school to give demonstrations, provide information and answer questions.
On Sunday, the Crystal Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. and a folk mass will be held at 9:15 a.m. by Father Miceli. Mass offerings will be donated to Elkland Search and Rescue.
More details on the festival, music times, schedules and a vendor map are available at the Bavarian Fall Fest Facebook page.
“We have a record number of vendors this year,” said Weyant.
Basket raffles will be held in front of the Chamber of Commerce building and “The donations continue to roll in,” according to Dolly Wehler, co-chairperson.
The festival is organized by a committee of nine people and according to Weyant, “We organize the Bavarian Fall Fest so people will come home. Come home to visit, celebrate and create new memories.”
“I volunteer so I can pay it forward and share the good karma,” she said.
