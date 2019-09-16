ST. MARYS — An Elk County tradition ringing in the autumn season took over downtown St. Marys last weekend, offering music, vendors and its biggest basket raffle yet.
The 10th annual Bavarian Fall Fest drew around 60 arts and crafts, food and organization vendors, said BFF Co-Chair Paula Weyant.
The BFF committee awarded the St. Marys Public Library with the “Organization of the Year Award,” and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce crowned St. Marys Pharmacy as “Business of the Year” at the opening ceremony Friday.
This year’s basket raffle offered dozens of gift certificates, airplane rides, a television, outdoor appliances and other goodies given away throughout the weekend. Weyant said the raffle, the committee’s largest fundraiser, had more than 100 small items, and 20 large-ticket items for giveaway.
“It’s one of the huge draws that brings people here,” Weyant said.
Weyant said proceeds from the event go directly back into next year’s plans for another one. The 2019 event saw a greater turnout than previous years.
The festival is a great way to bring people into St. Marys and showcase what it has to offer, Weyant said. Local businesses also joined in with the BFF to offer sales and specials all weekend long.
Several area bands performed throughout the weekend, including The Ride, Allegheny Harmonizers, PF Flyer and Sleepwalker.
The festival, truly a community effort, included many contributions from local businesses, like a shed donation from St. Marys Stone Mulch and More to house the basket raffle area. The St Marys Moose Lodge #146 provided a new “Kids Zone” option for families, too.
Next year, the BFF will be moved to the area behind the parking garage, Weyant says, which the committee is thrilled about, since there is less road traffic.