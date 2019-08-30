ST MARYS — A downtown St. Marys tradition celebrating the arrival of the autumn season is just around the corner.
The 10th annual Bavarian Fall Fest will be Sept. 13-15, offering a basket raffle, food and craft vendors and live entertainment throughout a three-day event.
BFF Co-Chair Paula Weyant said proceeds from the BFF go directly back into next year’s event. The festival typically draws more than 70 vendors. This year’s numbers are down, though, due to there being less space available on the Diamond.
The opening ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 on the main stage in the municipal parking lot on South St. Marys Street, Weyant said.
As an estimate, Weyant guesses the festival brings at least 1,000 people to the community throughout the three days each year.
“We have never really been able to gauge the amount of folks who attend,” she said. “We don’t charge an admission fee.”
The BFF is a great way to showcase St. Marys and bring people into Elk County, Weyant said.
“We hope this will bring people from all over to our great little part of the world,” she said. “Families plan their homecomings (around this) and bring generations to enjoy the food, music and crafts.”
The festival’s “huge” basket raffle will be in the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot, Weyant said. This year’s T-shirts celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.
The BFF committee is always looking for more volunteers or donations.
St. Marys City Council has approved free parking for the BFF.
For more information, visit the BFF Facebook page or email bavarianfallfest@gmail.com.