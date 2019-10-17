BROCKWAY — An information session for students interested in applying to BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, R.N., associate in applied science degree program for fall 2020 is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 21, followed by BC3 @ Brockway’s fall 2019 open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
BC3 will waive its $25 application fee for those who apply for admission during the open house at BC3 @ Brockway, 1200 Wood St., Suite D, Brockway.
Open house guests Oct. 21 can learn how graduates of BC3 @ Brockway’s associate degree programs in business administration, business management and office administration-executive can earn an additional 33 to 38 credits at BC3 @ Brockway, and their final 30 online from St. Francis University, Loretto, to attain a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Francis.
Students who attend BC3 @ Brockway may be eligible for the Varischetti Family Scholarship for five semesters.
Those interested in attending BC3 @ Brockway’s open house or its Nursing, R.N., information session are asked to RSVP at bc3.edu/engage.
BC3 @ Brockway is the only community college location north of Interstate 80 in the 268 miles between BC3 @ LindenPointe in Hermitage, Mercer County, and Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.