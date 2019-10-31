BUTLER — Butler County Community College’s five-week online Winter Session will offer 16 courses that can help BC3 and guest students complete prerequisites for spring classes, lighten semester course loads to accommodate other commitments, or remain on schedule for graduation, BC3 administrators said.
Students can earn up to six credits during BC3’s Winter Session between Dec. 16 and Jan. 20, according to Amy Pignatore, BC3’s dean of admissions and the college registrar, and possibly at a cost that is more affordable to those who attend other institutions.
Dante Grenci, of Butler, a senior at Clarion University of Pennsylvania pursuing bachelor’s degrees in accounting and data analytics, enrolled in a 2018-2019 BC3 Winter Session that drew 86 students, an increase of 34 percent over the first BC3 Winter Session in 2017-2018.
Grenci said he chose BC3 to earn six Winter Session credits — in elementary statistics and in introduction to religions of the world — because of BC3’s affordability.
“College is very expensive and anything to alleviate that is helpful,” said Grenci, who has taken 10 BC3 courses, many of them online. “I took the courses at BC3 because they were more affordable, and they seemed to fit my schedule much better.”
Karli Drewencki of Butler, a senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania pursuing a bachelor’s degree in registered nursing who took BC3’s introduction to religions of the world course in the 2018-2019 BC3 Winter Session added, “It’s more affordable to take classes at BC3. That’s the main reason I took it through BC3, and it decreased my course load over the spring and fall semesters.”
Tuition and fees for BC3’s 2019-2020 Winter Session total $195 per credit for students who live in Butler County, $295 per credit for students who live in other Pennsylvania counties, and $395 for out-of-state students.
BC3’s menu of 16 Winter Session courses includes American literature: Colonial and Romantic; general psychology; intermediate algebra; introduction to art; introduction to music; introduction to religions of the world; health science, human growth and development, marketing; principles of management and world geography.
Credit loads are capped at six for the Winter Session.
Online registration through the MyBC3 Portal for current BC3 students and guest students begins Nov. 4. Open enrollment for new BC3 students or new BC3 transfers starts Nov. 18. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 16
More than 885 students are taking at least one BC3 course online in the fall 2019 semester as of Oct. 25, BC3 administrators said. Of those, 287 are taking only online BC3 courses and live in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer and 12 other Pennsylvania counties and in Ohio, Texas and New York.
BC3 also offers five-week online Fast Track sessions held consecutively throughout the fall, spring and summer. A selection of six courses is available in the fall 2019 semester’s Fast Track 3, which starts Nov. 4 and ends Dec. 9.
BC3’s 14-week spring session begins Jan. 13; and its 10-week session, Feb. 10. BC3’s spring 2020 Fast Tracks start Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and March 30.
BC3 will offer 82 sections of 69 online courses in the spring semester, according to Ann McCandless, BC3’s dean of educational technology. Students can also earn online credit certificates of achievement in accounting skills, business skills and human resource management specialist; workplace certificates online in Microsoft Office specialist and in basic manufacturing; and a certificate in management of applied technology.
For more information on BC3’s Winter Session, visit bc3.edu/winter.